IPOB warns of fake Biafran media groups allegedly sponsored by Nigerian govt

The outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned its members and the people of the South-East to be wary of fake Biafran media groups allegedly “sponsored by the Nigerian government and security agencies aimed at spreading lies, propaganda and deceiving the public” on the activities of the group and its militia wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The Biafran agitators, in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, claimed it had uncovered a large scale plan by the Nigerian government in connivance with the Nigerian Army, the Police and some enemies of the group to sponsor fake media groups with the aim of dishing out fake information and falsehood to blackmail and discredit IPOB and ESN.

“The global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to once again, debunk the falsehood and propaganda by the Nigerian government, the Nigerian Army, the Police and enemies of the Biafran Republic, the narratives they have been dishing out to the public,” the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria noted.

“IPOB is hereby, warning its members, faithful Ndigbos, sympathizers world wide and the general public, of fake Biafran media groups which are being floated and sponsored by the Fulani Nigerian government and its Janhaweed Army and police, in connivance with enemies within, to discredit IPOB and to dupe unsuspecting people.

“IPOB hereby warns and urge its members, supporters and sympathizers to beware of such fraudsters masquerading as IPOB’s Media Group, that such does not exist in IPOB.

“May we also warn our people not to fall prey to fraudulent elements masquerading as IPOB Media Team working for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We declare without equivocations that there is no such group called IPOB Media Team working for MNK. IPOB has no such group.

“Our people should beware and not allow people to defraud them in the name of IPOB. IPOB does not engage in fund raising and any such fund raising not approved by the leadership of IPOB, which is the Directorate of State, DOS, is not genuine and should be disregarded.

“Our people should avoid those engaging in such fraudulent fund raising in the name of IPOB or our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, anywhere in the world. We take directives only from DOS and no other group or person.”

