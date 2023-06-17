News
Insecurity: Zamfara gov, Lawal, meets CDS, begs for military support Hide quoted text
Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has canvassed for more military support to overcome security challenges confronting the state.
The spokesman of the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, stated this in a statement on Friday, adding that Lawal was at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, where he interacted with the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.
The statement also stated that as part of Governor Lawal’s efforts at sustaining peace and security in Zamfara State, he met with the CDS to talk about important security matters and plan for the future.
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 17, 2023
“It is the resolve of the Zamfara State government to recognise the responsibility of the Federal Government for internal security, which includes close collaboration and cooperation with the military.
“The governor is concerned over the lingering insecurity in parts of Zamfara State, which necessitates working closely with all relevant security agencies in order to restore peace”, Idris said.
