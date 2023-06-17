Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 17, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. NJC dismisses petitions against Justice Odili, 25 others

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has dismissed petitions against a retired Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, and 25 other judicial officers in the country.Read more

2. Insulting, unauthorized!, Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor, reacts to purported sack

Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a counsel to incarcerated leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to his sacking as one of the lawyers to the Biafran agitator by his family.Read more

3. Melaye testifies at presidential election tribunal, alleges INEC computed results wrongly

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, told the presidential election petition tribunal on Friday that the final results of the February 25 election was wrongly computed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more

4. Court sets aside judgement removing Alkali Baba as IGP

Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court, Uyo, on Friday, set aside the judgement removing Usman Alkali Baba as the Inspector-General of Police.Read more

5. Court orders DSS to grant Emefiele access to family, lawyers

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Friday ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to grant the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, access to his lawyers and family.Read more

6. Asari Dokubo blames military for oil theft in Niger Delta

A former militant leader in the Niger Delta, Asari Dokubo, on Friday, accused the military of complicity in the oil theft in the Niger Delta.Read more

7. Egyptian, SA billionaires overtake Abdulsamad Rabiu on Africa’s richest list after naira devaluation

Nigerian billionaire, Abdulsamad Rabiu, has lost his position on Africa’s richest list to Egyptian billionaires, Nassef Sawiris and Naguib Sawiris, following the naira devaluation by the Central Bank of Nigeria.Read more

8. Naira depreciation reduces Dangote, Abdulsamad’s wealth by $5.85bn

The naira devaluation by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced the wealth of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and his countryman, Abdulsamad Rabiu, by $5.85 billion.Read more

9. Six abducted UNIJOS students regain freedom, one still in captivity

Police operatives in Plateau have rescued six out of the seven abducted students of the University of Jos.Read more

10. Waldrum announces Super Falcons final squad for World Cup

The full squad of the Super Falcons for the 2023 World Cup has been announced by the team’s coach, Randy Waldrum.Read more

