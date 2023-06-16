Politics
Court orders DSS to grant Emefiele access to family, lawyers
Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Friday ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to grant the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, access to his lawyers and family.
The judge granted the order following an oral application by counsel to the CBN governor, Joseph Daudu (SAN), in a suit marked: FCT/HC/CV/6450/23.
The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the DSS, and its Director-General were listed as respondents in the suit.
The agency arrested Emefiele a few hours after President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office last week.
Daudu informed the court that he wrote letters to the DSS on June 14, for the purpose of taking further instructions from the CBN governor but the agency snubbed the application.
READ ALSO: Falana demands Emefiele’s transfer to EFCC for investigation on ‘economic crimes’
But the counsel for the DSS, I. Awo, dismissed the claim.
He said the agency would comply with the court’s order and grant Emefiele’s family members and lawyers access to him.
He also requested for extension of time for the respondents to file their respective responses to the originating motion.
The court granted the prayers.
Justice Muazu, thereafter, adjourned the matter till June 20 for hearing in the substantive suit.
