Politics
First-time lawmaker, Olemgbe, emerges speaker of Imo Assembly
The lawmaker representing Ihitte/Ugboma State Constituency, Chike Olemgbe, on Friday, emerged as the speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.
Olemgbe, a first-time lawmaker, was elected unopposed shortly after the inauguration of the Assembly by Governor Hope Uzodinma in Owerri.
This followed the motion for the election of a new speaker by a member representing Ideato South Constituency, Vitalis Azodo, and seconded by his colleague from Imo Municipal, Ugochukwu Obodo, during the plenary session.
The Clerk of the House, Mrs. Chinelo Emeghara, thereafter inaugurated Olemgbe as the speaker of the Assembly.
The immediate past Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Mrs. Amara Iwuanyanwu, was re-elected unopposed to the position and sworn in accordingly.
In a brief address, Olemgbe promised to work in synergy with the executive to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.
