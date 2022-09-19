Politics
Imo Assembly elects fourth speaker in 3 years
Members of the Imo State House of Assembly on Monday elected Emeka Nduka as the new speaker of the House.
Nduka is the House’s fourth speaker since 2019.
He replaced Mr. Kennedy Ibe who resigned from the position during an emergency plenary session on Monday.
In his address at the plenary, Ibe said his resignation as the Speaker of the Assembly was in the best interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) family in the state.
The two other speakers before Ibe were impeached in 2020 and in 2021, respectively.
READ ALSO: Why Imo Assembly suspended three lawmakers – Speaker
He was inaugurated as speaker on November 8, 2021 following the impeachment of Paul Emeziem for forgery and highhandedness.
On his part, Emeziem took over from Dr. Collins Chiji after the latter was impeached for gross misconduct in November 2020.
At Monday’s plenary, the Deputy Speaker, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, who presided over the session, called for nominations after reading Ibe’s letter of resignation.
The Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Kanayo Onyemaechi, nominated Nduka and this was seconded by another lawmaker, Dr. Uju Onwudiwe.
