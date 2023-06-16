Melaye testifies at presidential election tribunal, alleges INEC computed results wrongly

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, told the presidential election petition tribunal on Friday that the final results of the February 25 election was wrongly computed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Melaye, who is the 22nd witness presented by the PDP, stated this during the hearing of the petition filed by the party and his candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the election.

Led in evidence by the petitioner’s lead counsel, Mr. Chris Uche (SAN), Melaye told the panel that he was PDP’s National Collation Agent during the election.

He identified himself as a businessman and a politician.

The witness said the presidential results announced by INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, were wrongly computed and that he refused to sign such.

The former Kogi West senator added that he walked out of the national collation centre before the end of the process in February when he discovered fraudulent activities at the centre.

Melaye, who was cross-examined by INEC’s lawyer, Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), said most PDP agents across the country did not sign the Form EC8As presented from the polling units.

He alleged that results brought to the national collation centre by state electoral officers were at variance with the results recorded in the state.

When asked to give the actual scores garnered by Atiku in the election since he claimed the results were wrongly computed, the witness said he did not calculate the figures directly but computed them through his statistician.

The tribunal adjourned proceedings till June 19.

