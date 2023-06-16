Six abducted UNIJOS students regain freedom, one still in captivity

Police operatives in Plateau have rescued six out of the seven abducted students of the University of Jos.

The students were kidnapped by gunmen in their hostel located outside the university campus on Monday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Jos.

He said five of the students were rescued, while one escaped from the kidnappers.

Alabo said: “The Police command is pleased to announce to the general public that six of the seven victims who were kidnapped on June 13, have regained their freedom.

”The command swung into action immediately after the incident was reported, and worked tirelessly in collaboration with its Anti-Kidnapping unit, family members of the victims, and the community to secure the release of the victims.

”Five of the victims were rescued, one escaped from the kidnappers’ den, while one victim is still in captivity.”

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, has ordered the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer in Nasarawa Gwong, to rescue the seventh victim unhurt.

