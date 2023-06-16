News
Six abducted UNIJOS students regain freedom, one still in captivity
Police operatives in Plateau have rescued six out of the seven abducted students of the University of Jos.
The students were kidnapped by gunmen in their hostel located outside the university campus on Monday.
The spokesman for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Jos.
He said five of the students were rescued, while one escaped from the kidnappers.
Alabo said: “The Police command is pleased to announce to the general public that six of the seven victims who were kidnapped on June 13, have regained their freedom.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct seven UNIJOS students
”The command swung into action immediately after the incident was reported, and worked tirelessly in collaboration with its Anti-Kidnapping unit, family members of the victims, and the community to secure the release of the victims.
”Five of the victims were rescued, one escaped from the kidnappers’ den, while one victim is still in captivity.”
He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, has ordered the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer in Nasarawa Gwong, to rescue the seventh victim unhurt.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...