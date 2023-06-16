Kingsley Chinda emerges as Reps Minority Leader

The lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Kingsley Chinda, on Friday, emerged as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

He was elected at a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in Abuja.

This followed the withdrawal of the member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Oluwole Oke, who was his main contender for the position from the race.

The lawmaker from Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency of Gombe State, Ali Isah, was elected the Minority Whip of the House.

