Politics
Luggerewo returns as Gombe Assembly Speaker
Immediate past Speaker of the 6th Assembly of Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo has been returned as the Speaker for the newly-inaugurated 7th House of Assembly.
He was re-elected unopposed at the inauguration of the Assembly on Wednesday afternoon following the proclamation by the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.
Luggerewo won his re-election to represent Akko Central State Constituency under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the March 2023 Governorship and State Assembly Election.
He is to be deputized by Sadam Bello, (APC), member representing Funakaye North State Constituency.
READ ALSO:Gombe Head of Service resigns, governor dissolves cabinet
Nasiru Abdulkarim, (APC), member representing Dukku North, nominated the Speaker and was seconded by Zubeiru Ayala (PDP), member representing Pero Shonge State Constituency.
The Deputy Speaker was nominated by Alhaji Mustapha Usman, (APC), member representing Gombe South State Constituency and seconded by Adamu Pata (APC), member representing Yamaltu East State Constituency.
In his acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated Speaker, Luggerewo, promised to justify the confidence reposed in him, adding, “You have done me an honour by reelecting me unanimously”.
The speaker, who solicited the support of his colleagues, promised to apply the idea of transparency, to ensure that the record of the 7th Assembly supersedes that of the 6th Assembly.
By Yemi Kanji
