Police arrest two in Gombe for adulterating foodstuffs

The Gombe State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects, Bashir Haruna, and Mohammed Isah for adulterating foodstuffs in the state.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Sharif Sa’ad made the confirmation in a statement on Thursday, adding that the suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy and adulteration of food items.

According to Sa’ad, the suspects were arrested for deliberately mixing about 57 bags of rice with chaff before credible intelligence helped police nab them for deceiving unsuspecting members of the public.

He said: “The Gombe State Police Command under the leadership of CP Hayatu Usman wishes to inform the public about the arrest of two suspects involved in criminal conspiracy and adulteration of food items, particularly rice.

“On 24th February 2024, at about 11:00 am, policemen from Akko Division, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted and arrested the above-mentioned suspects in possession of 57 bags of mixed chaff, i.e., rice and chaff, with the intent to deceive the public and sell it as rice at market price. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to mixing several bags containing this mixture and selling them. The suspects have since been charged to court.”

Sa’ad further stated that in view of this new trend, the Commissioner of Police, Usman, advised the public to be wary of criminal elements and be vigilant when buying grains in sacks to avoid falling prey to such scams.

“The command assures all the peace-loving people of Gombe State that the police will continue to strive for better service delivery in the performance of its constitutional responsibilities of the protection of lives and properties, maintenance of law and order, and investigation and prosecution of offenders,” Sa’ad added.

