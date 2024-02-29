Five dead, four injured in Ogun auto crash

At least five persons died and four others were injured in an auto crash near the Fidiwo Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday.

The spokesperson for the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Florence Okpe, told journalists two vehicles were involved in the accident which occurred at about 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

She said the accident was caused by wrongful overtaking, excessive speed, and tyre burst.

Okpe said: “The command carried out a rescue operation on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Fidiwo Bridge at about 1448hrs, the crash involved nine persons a total of four persons were injured while five persons lost their lives from the crash.

“Two vehicles were involved with registration numbers MUS191HA a Prime bus red colour and a Toyota Camry car AKD754BG.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara.”

