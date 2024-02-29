Police arrests fake NYSC member in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested a fake member of the Nigeria Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday in Lafia.

He said the suspect was arrested following a complaint at Keffi Divisional Headquarters by a staff of NYSC on February 25.

The spokesman said the staff reported that a 23-year-old lady gained unlawful entrance into the Magaji Dan Yamusa Orientation Camp in Keffi, the state capital.

Nansel said: “The suspect was discovered at the camp during headcount by the NYSC officials.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect was a student of Ebonyi State University, Faculty of Management Science, Department of Public Administration.

The suspect confessed that she was supposed to have graduated in 2022 but had a lot of spillover courses.

“In a bid to cover up the lies, the suspect bought NYSC uniforms and other items from the market, sneaked into the camp to take photographs, and sent them to her parents before nemesis caught up with her.”

