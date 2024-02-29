Tinubu condemns NLC protests, says labour union can’t fight him

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dared the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), over its protests on the rising cost of living, saying that the Labour Union was not the only voice of the people.

Tinubu, who bared his mind, on Thursday, when he spoke at the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line Train connecting from Agbado to Oyingbo, declared that the NlC should maintain peace and order in the country, or prepare to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

Recall that the NLC staged protests in different parts of the country yesterday in expression of their dissatisfaction with the economic hardship in the country allegedly caused by the President’s economic reforms.

The workers also said that the rationale behind the protests was because of the refusal of the federal government to implement an agreement reached with the unions.

The President said the workers cannot fight a government that is just nine-month old.

He also warned that he was not going back on his economic reforms despite resistance by those he tagged ‘smugglers’.

He reiterated that corruption was fighting back and vowed that the government would exterminate corruption.

Tinubu said the current hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate is temporary, begging Nigerians to persevere.

He said: “There is very bright light at the end of the tunnel. Nigeria will be out of economic problem, we just need to persevere and work hard.”

“Allow me to throw a jab here. The Labour Union should understand that you are not the only ones with freedom and rights.

“If you want to participate in the electoral process, meet us in 2027. If not maintain peace. You are not the only voice of Nigeria,” he said to the NLC.

