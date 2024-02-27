NLC takes to Lagos streets, protests economic hardship, unfulfilled agreements (Photos)

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) staged a protest in Lagos on Tuesday, voicing their concerns about the current economic hardship and the government’s alleged failure to uphold agreements reached on October 2nd, 2023, after the removal of fuel subsidies.

The meeting between the federal government and the NLC last night ended in deadlock as the union vowed to kick off the protest.

The NLC members in their numbers stormed the Ikeja underbridge and were seen singing and dancing while calling on the government to give listening ears to their demands.

The NLC protest centered on two main issues:

• The significant economic hardship faced by many Nigerians.

• The government’s alleged non-implementation of agreements made with the NLC regarding measures to address the hardship following the fuel subsidy removal.

This protest follows the completion of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government by the NLC, urging them to implement strategies against the widespread hardship.

The NLC’s protest highlights the ongoing concerns surrounding the economic situation in Nigeria. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of previous agreements between the government and labor unions regarding mitigating the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

