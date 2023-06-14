Politics
DSS invites suspended EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa
The Department of State Security (DSS) has invited the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.
The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday night.
He said Bawa had since arrived at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja for questioning.
President Bola Tinubu had earlier on Wednesday ordered the indefinite suspension of the anti-graft czar.
The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the EFCC chairman was directed to hand over the control of the commission to the Director of Operations pending the conclusion of the investigation into his conduct in office.
READ ALSO: Tinubu suspends EFCC chairman, Bawa
Bawa has been under public scrutiny for alleged corruption in the last few months.
The former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, had last month alleged that the EFCC chief demanded a $2 million bribe from him.
This followed the commission’s announcement on the planned investigation of the former governor and other individuals that served in the last political dispensation for alleged corruption.
