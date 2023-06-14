APC tackles ‘inconsiderate’ Amnesty International for criticizing Tinubu over insecurity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday expressed concern credited to the rights watchdog, Amnesty International, on the country’s security challenges.

The agency’s Acting Director in Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, had in a statement said President Bola Tinubu has been unable to check the killing of harmless Nigerians by non-state agents since he took over from ex-President Muhammadu Buhari last month.

He added that at least 120 people had been killed by bandits and other criminals across the country since May 29.

But in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said Amnesty International erred in claiming that the new government which is less than one month in office has done nothing to check bloodletting in the country.

He urged Amnesty International to allow the new government to do its work “without its hypocrisy.”

The statement read: “While we thank Amnesty International for drawing attention to the lingering security challenges in our country especially in Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, and Zamfara, we find its conclusion hasty and inconsiderate.

“During his inaugural speech, President Bola Tinubu said clearly that security will be the topmost priority of his administration and he promised to reform the nation’s security doctrine and architecture.

“He promised in categorical terms that security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence.

“It is therefore uncharitable and inconsiderate of Amnesty International through its acting Nigeria country director, Isa Sanusi, to accuse the new government that is just settling down of dereliction of duty.

“Amnesty International is known for stoking internal conflict and citizen antagonism in developing nations through weaponisation and accentuation of local situations to achieve its sinister objectives while hypocritically looking the other way when similar incidents occur in developed nations, especially in the Western world.”

