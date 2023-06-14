Tribunal admits witness’ report in Atiku’s petition challenging presidential election result

The presidential election on Wednesday admitted in evidence a report presented by an inspector in the February 25 election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his party are challenging the election that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the country’s president.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were listed as respondents in the petition marked CA/PEPC/05/2023.

The petitioners’ 21st witness, Samuel Oduntan, is a statistician and a subpoenaed witness.

He adopted his statement on oath which was objected to by all the respondents when led in evidence by the counsel, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) represented INEC while Wole Olanipakun (SAN) and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) represented Tinubu and APC respectively.

READ ALSO: Presidential Election Court adjourns Atiku’s petition against Tinubu to May 22

The respondents’ counsel objected to the presentation of the report alongside three appendages by the witness.

INEC, however, reserved its position on the demonstration of the content of the documents.

Olujimi and Fagbemi told the panel that the petitioners never mentioned that the documents would be demonstrated.

Mahmoud, however, urged the tribunal to provide them with a soft copy of the flash drive of the documents.

In response, Jegede asked INEC to provide them with the voter register and the panel also asked for the same.

The five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned the session till Thursday for cross-examination of the witness and further hearing of the petition.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now