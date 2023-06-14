Senate adjourns plenary till July 4

The Senate on Wednesday adjourned plenary till July 4.

This followed the adoption of a motion presented by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jubril, at the plenary in Abuja.

The lawmakers had earlier approved a motion informing President Bola Tinubu that a quorum of the 10th Senate had been assembled and the presiding officers elected.

They also adopted a motion to send congratulatory messages to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on their election.

READ ALSO: Council tasks new Senate President, Akpabio, on women inclusion in governance

The senators equally adopted a motion to write to international parliamentary bodies informing them that a quorum of the 10th Senate had been assembled and that the Senate was ready to receive communication.

The bodies include the African Union (AU), ECOWAS Parliament, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CWPA), and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now