8th Edo Assembly to be inaugurated June 16

The 8th Edo State House of Assembly will be inaugurated on June 16.

This followed a proclamation by Governor Godwin Obaseki via a letter written by the Secretary to the State Government Osarodion Ogie and addressed to the Clerk of the House in Benin City.

The letter dated June 4, 2023, was made available to journalists on Wednesday.

The principal officers of the House will be elected on the same day.

The letter read: “I write at the instance of His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and to forward herewith a proclamation under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 for necessary action by the House of Assembly.

“Whereas it is provided in Sub-section (3) of Section 105 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, that the person elected as the governor shall have the power to issue a proclamation for the holding of the First Session of the state assembly immediately after swearing-in.

“Now, therefore, I, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, Governor, Edo State, in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Sub-section (3) of Section 105 aforesaid, and all other powers enabling me on that behalf, hereby proclaim that the first session of the eight assembly of the Edo State House of Assembly shall hold on Friday, the 16th day of June 2023.

“Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Edo State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, at Benin City, this 14th Day of June 2023.”

