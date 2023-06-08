Edo Assembly confirms 15 commissioners at valedictory session

The Edo House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed 15 civil commissioners at its valedictory session in Benin City.

The lawmakers also passed four bills after they scaled second reading in the parliament.

The legislations are – a bill to make provision for the emolument of elected political officers and public officers in 2023 and a bill to provide for the pension rights of the governor and his deputy.

The rest are – a bill that provides for sanitation, pollution, and waste management and a bill to establish a unified local government agency.

The lawmakers also amended and adopted new House rules at the session.

The commissioners are – Mr. Christopher Nehikhare, Mr. Monday Osaigbovo, Mr. Isoken Omo, Mr. Joan Oviawe, Mr. Ethan Uzamere, Mr. Stephen Idehenre, Mr. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, and Mr. Patrick Unaseru.

Others are – Mr. Samuel Alli, Mr. Adeze Aguele-Kalu, Mr. Kingsley Uwagbale, Mr. Uyi Oduwa Malaka, Mr. Joshua Omokhodion, Mr. Ojeifoh Enaholo and Christabel Omo Ekwu.

The House also approved Governor Godwin Obaseki’s request to obtain a N3.5 billion contract and asset finance loan.

The governor had in a letter to the Assembly, said N2 billion would be used for the procurement of equipment for the Stella Obasanjo Hospital and N1.5 billion to procure vehicles for the 24 incoming legislators and the state chief judge.

In his address, the Speaker of the Assembly, Marcus Onobun, thanked his colleagues and staff of the Assembly for their support over the years.

He said the Seventh Assembly passed 54 bills, 48 of which were signed by the governor.

Onobun said: “The turbulence that characterised the inauguration of the seventh assembly made us heroes of democracy having done the job of 24 members.”

He also thanked his constituency, the governor, and the people of Edo for the privilege to serve the state.

