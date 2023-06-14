Gbajabiamila’s seat in House of Reps declared vacant after appointment as CoS

Femi Gbajabiamila, the former speaker of the House of Representatives has resigned from the House, and Tajudeen Abbas, the new speaker, on Wednesday, declared his seat vacant as a result.

The announcement came after Gbajabiamila’s resignation letter was submitted and read on Wednesday at the plenary.

Mr Abbas, after receiving the letter and reading it to members said, “We have today declared the seat of Surulere Lagos Constituency vacant following the resignation of Gbajabiamila.”

Read Also: NANS visits Tinubu, wants ASUU, NBA removed from board overseeing students’ loan

Gbajabiamila said in his letter of resignation addressed to the Speaker that he would be taking up a new role as the Chief of Staff, CoS, to president Bola Tinubu.

The immediate past Speaker further said he would cease to be a member of the 10th House of Reps.

Gbajabiamila had earlier been appointed by the President to serve as his Chief of Staff.

He also commended the House and people of his constituency following his appointment by the president, adding that serving the House and the people of his constituency had been a great honour.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now