Ekpa declares week-long sit-at-home in S’East, despite calls from govs

Self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa has declared a week-long sit-at-home in the South-East region to press home his demand for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

This is coming against the backdrop of calls from governors in the region and other prominent individuals and groups that the sit-at-home exercise was seriously hurting the economy and people of the region.

The Finland-based IPOB agitator who made the announcement on Wednesday in a post on Twitter, disclosed that the sit-at-home will run from July 3rd to 10th, with a break on July 6th.

Ekpa who insisted that the sit-at-home will be enforced in all the states in the South-East, said it had become necessary to embark on the measure to press home the demand for Kanu’s release as they ask for Biafran referendum.

“The Biafra Republic Government In-Exile (BRGIE) and Biafra De Facto Government-In-Homeland wish to notify Biafrans that there will be sit-at-home civil disobedience starting from 3rd July 2023 to 10th July 2023,” he wrote.

“There will be a break on 6th July 2023, where all Biafran markets will be open.

> The sit-at-home is for the following reasons:

“Demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who remains illegally detained at the DSS dungeon;

“In preparation for Biafra’s self-referendum;

“To further put the world on notice that Biafrans are taking their future into their own hands;

“To demonstrate that the Biafra Republic Government In Exile remains the only legitimate government to whom the Biafran people listen and are loyal;

“To invalidate the illegitimacy of those who parade themselves as Nigeria’s representatives within the Biafran territory.

“The sit-at-home will therefore take place in the following order: Monday 3rd July 2023 to Wednesday 5th July 2023, there will be total lockdown in Biafraland; Thursday 6th July 2023 (Break), all Biafran markets will open; Friday 7th July 2023 to Monday 10th July 2023, there will be total lockdown in Biafraland.

“We hereby call on all market leaders to strictly adhere to this order and treat it with utmost seriousness.

“We also call on all oil companies operating in the Biafran territory to shut down oil exploration on these dates to avoid the anger of the Biafran people, which may come with heavy consequences,” he stated.

