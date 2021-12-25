‘Remain hopeful despite current challenges,’ Reps Minority Caucus charges Nigerians at Christmas

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus on Saturday urged Nigerians to remain hopeful despite the harsh economic condition and worsening insecurity in the country.

The Leader of the caucus, Kingsley Chinda, who made the call in a statement, however, encouraged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of love, sacrifices, and perseverance as they celebrate Christmas.

He said: “Clearly, Christmas comes with bliss, fanfare, and happy moments. But what bliss, funfare and happy moments can we truly say Nigerians are having in the face of glaring hunger, economic hardship, rising cost/standard of living, kidnappings, killings, and general insecurity across the country, occasioned by a clueless, inept, and incompetent All Progressives Congress (APC)- led Federal Government?

“This question clearly leaves us with the reality that as we mark this year’s Christmas, we must more than ever before, be pragmatic, take stock, uphold the truth at all times and reflect deeply on the virtues of love for one another, sacrifice and perseverance – some of the virtues that Jesus Christ lived and died for.

“Indeed, we must remain positive and resilient in the face of these challenges and hope for a better and greater Nigeria.”

