Gunmen abduct seven UNIJOS students

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday night abducted seven students of the University of Jos.

The spokesman for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday in Jos, said the students were abducted at their hostel located outside the university campus

He added that the students were accosted by the hoodlums while preparing for their second-semester examinations that commenced on Tuesday.

The spokesman said: “It is true that seven students of the University of Jos were abducted by some criminal elements.

“They were picked up at about 8:30 p.m., on Monday at their hostel, along Bauchi ring road in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bartholomew Onyeka, has deployed armed police personnel to arrest the kidnappers and ensure the safe release of the abducted students.

“Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), and security agencies have also deployed their personnel for search and rescue operation.”

