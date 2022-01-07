Suspected ritualists kill UNIJOS student, remove body parts

A 300-level female student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), identified as Jennifer Anthony, has been killed by unidentified people inside a hotel room in Jos, Plateau State, with her eyes and other vital organs removed in what is believed to be ritual killing.

According to the State Police Command spokesman, DSP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, the victim, who was a student in the Department of Special Education and Rehabilitation Science, was last seen with a man said to be her boyfriend, who lured her to a hotel along the Zaria road area of Jos, the state capital, on December 30.

Ogaba said the student was allegedly drugged and killed inside the hotel room, going by preliminary investigations.

“From what was gathered during preliminary investigations, after committing the act, the said boyfriend left the hotel and removed virtually everything that might be used to trace him, including the lady’s phone and other valuables in her bag,” Ogaba said.

“The Command is aware of the ugly incident which took place on January 1, at a hotel along Zaria Road in Jos.

“The suspect, who is at large, went away with all means to identify the victim.

“The deceased, according to information gathered, was a student of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Jos.

“The killing is suspected to have been carried out by suspected ritualist(s), who allegedly drugged the victim before removing her eyes and other organs from her body.

“The Commissioner of police has ordered an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and to arrest the perpetrators of that dastardly act. We promise to furnish the media with more details on the incident as it unfolds.”

One of the hotel staff who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the mutilated body of Anthony in the pool of her blood, was discovered by one of her friends who traced her to the hotel after she had been declared missing by her family.

“The friend who discovered the body alerted the hotel workers, who then invited the police. The remains of the lady had been deposited at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital,” the hotel staff said.

