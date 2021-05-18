Kidnapped UNIJOS professor, husband rescued | Ripples Nigeria

The police in Plateau State has rescued a University of Jos professor and her husband who were kidnapped by gunmen on Monday.

The professor with the Department of Medical Microbiology at the university, Grace Ayanbimpe, and her husband, Isaac, were reportedly abducted by the kidnappers from their residence at Haske Quarters in the Lamingo area of Jos North Local Government Area of the sate.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Unah Gabriel Ogala, who confirmed this to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, the couple was rescued on Monday night after their abductors fled their hideout after the police located the location they kept the victims and moved in on them.

“With the concerted efforts of the Police Tactical Team, Plateau State Command, hunters and vigilantes, the kidnapped victims, Prof Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband, Mr Isaac Ayanbimpe were released unhurt.

“There was no ransom paid as the criminals fled their hideout when they could not withstand the superior fire power from our men.

“The Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, CP Edward Egbuka, has assured residents that the police has been reinforced to rid the state of criminals and all forms of criminality.”

