Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 15, 2023

1. DSS invites suspended EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa

The Department of State Security (DSS) has invited the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.Read more

2. APC tackles ‘inconsiderate’ Amnesty International for criticizing Tinubu over insecurity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday expressed concern credited to the rights watchdog, Amnesty International, on the country’s security challenges.Read more

3. Tribunal admits witness’ report in Atiku’s petition challenging presidential election result

The presidential election on Wednesday admitted in evidence a report presented by an inspector in the February 25 election.Read more

4. Senate adjourns plenary till July 4

The Senate on Wednesday adjourned plenary till July 4.

This followed the adoption of a motion presented by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jubril, at the plenary in Abuja.Read more

5. Nigerian govt to start giving out students loans in September

The Federal Government has started working out modalities for the release of loans to students by September.Read more

6. Gunmen abduct seven UNIJOS students

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday night abducted seven students of the University of Jos.Read more

7. CBN devalues naira, dollar to sell at N664/$1 in official market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has devalued the naira in the official market with authorised dealers expected to sell the dollar at N664.04/$1 after the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

8. Nigeria’s capital market hits highest peak in 15 years as investors gain N991.7bn

The Nigerian capital market hit its highest peak since March 3, 2008, following the rise in equity capitalization by 3.13 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

9. Kenyan President, Ruto, speaks against dollar payment for trade among African countries

The President of Kenya, William Ruto, has spoken against the use of the United States Dollar (USD) during trade between African countries.Read more

10. Croatia win six-goal thriller against Dutch to reach Nations League final

Croatia sealed their place in the final of the Nations League after defeating the Netherlands 4-2 after extra time on Wednesday night.Read more

