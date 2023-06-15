Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 15, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. DSS invites suspended EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa
The Department of State Security (DSS) has invited the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.Read more
2. APC tackles ‘inconsiderate’ Amnesty International for criticizing Tinubu over insecurity
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday expressed concern credited to the rights watchdog, Amnesty International, on the country’s security challenges.Read more
3. Tribunal admits witness’ report in Atiku’s petition challenging presidential election result
The presidential election on Wednesday admitted in evidence a report presented by an inspector in the February 25 election.Read more
4. Senate adjourns plenary till July 4
The Senate on Wednesday adjourned plenary till July 4.
This followed the adoption of a motion presented by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jubril, at the plenary in Abuja.Read more
5. Nigerian govt to start giving out students loans in September
The Federal Government has started working out modalities for the release of loans to students by September.Read more
6. Gunmen abduct seven UNIJOS students
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday night abducted seven students of the University of Jos.Read more
7. CBN devalues naira, dollar to sell at N664/$1 in official market
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has devalued the naira in the official market with authorised dealers expected to sell the dollar at N664.04/$1 after the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more
8. Nigeria’s capital market hits highest peak in 15 years as investors gain N991.7bn
The Nigerian capital market hit its highest peak since March 3, 2008, following the rise in equity capitalization by 3.13 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more
9. Kenyan President, Ruto, speaks against dollar payment for trade among African countries
The President of Kenya, William Ruto, has spoken against the use of the United States Dollar (USD) during trade between African countries.Read more
10. Croatia win six-goal thriller against Dutch to reach Nations League final
Croatia sealed their place in the final of the Nations League after defeating the Netherlands 4-2 after extra time on Wednesday night.Read more
