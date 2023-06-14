Nigeria’s capital market hits highest peak in 15 years as investors gain N991.7bn

The Nigerian capital market hit its highest peak since March 3, 2008, following the rise in equity capitalization by 3.13 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This represented a N991.7 billion growth in the value of investments in the capital market from N31.67 trillion to N32.66 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index increased by 1,821.513 basis points to close at 59,985.1, up from 58,163.59 posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

According to data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the last time the ASI reached this level was on March 3, 2008, when it hit 66,162.17 index points.

Investors traded 1.29 billion shares valued at N21.08 billion in 11,947 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 1.18 billion shares worth N19.22 billion traded by shareholders in 10,369 deals the previous day.

International Breweries led the gainers’ list with a N0.50 kobo rise in share price, moving from N5 to N5.50 kobo per share.

Sterling Bank’s share value was up by N0.25 kobo to end trading at N2.75 kobo from N2.50 kobo per share.

Transcorp Hotel gained N1.10 kobo to move from N11 to N12.10 kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar gained N2.30 kobo to close at N25.30 kobo, above its opening price of N23 per share.

Seplat’s share price was up by N120, moving from N1200 to N1320 per share.

Pharmadeko topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.22 kobo to drop from N2.28 kobo to N2.06 per share.

CWG’s share price dropped by N0.17 kobo to end trading at N1.63 kobo from N1.80 kobo per share.

NNFM lost N1.20 kobo to end trading with N12.65 kobo from N13.85 kobo per share.

BUA Cement’s share dropped from N92 to N86 per share after losing N6 during trading.

Ardova lost N0.90 kobo to drop from N17.80 kobo to N16.90 kobo per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 230.76 million shares valued at N2.74 billion.

GTCO followed with 125.46 million shares worth N4.20 billion.

Zenith Bank sold 119.14 million shares worth N3.97 billion.

Access Corporation traded 92.79 million shares valued at N1.44 billion, while Fidelity Bank sold 75.62 million shares valued at N494.14 million.

