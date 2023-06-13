Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, June 13, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Buhari’s govt conceived Nigeria Air to correct past mistakes – Sirika
The former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Monday the establishment of Nigeria Air was to rectify the failures of the past in the operations of national carriers.Read more
2. PDP dismisses reports of nominations for National Assembly minority leadership
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports on the nomination of lawmakers for the minority leadership positions in the National Assembly.Read more
3. Presidency clarifies Shettima’s remarks on Senate leadership
The Presidency on Monday clarified Vice President Kashim Shettima’s remarks on the choice of senate president.Read more
4. Some governors have resolved to support Tinubu’s choice for senate president – Makinde
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Monday some of his colleagues have resolved to support President Bola Tinubu’s choice for senate president.Read more
5. Tinubu signs student loan bill into law
President Bola Tinubu on Monday signed the Student Loan Bill into law. Read more
6. We are seeing signs of Nigerian govt’s readiness to meet our demands – JOHESU
The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) on Monday expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu Administration would meet its demand by improving the members’ welfare.Read more
7. Air Peace COO addresses Sirika’s claim of $19m loss on Dubai operation
Air Peace’s Chief Operating Officer, Toyin Olajide, has described the comments made against the firm by the former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, as spurious.Read more
8. Nigeria accepts WTO’s agreement on fishery activities
The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has commended the Nigerian government for accepting the Fisheries Subsidies agreement.Read more
9. Gunmen kill one, abduct village heads in Bauchi
Gunmen have killed one person and abducted three people in two communities of Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.Read more
10. JP Morgan to Launch ChatGPT-Like Investment App. 2 other stories and a trivia
JP Morgan is set to launch an investment app similar to ChatGPT, joining the trend of financial institutions embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) products.Read more
