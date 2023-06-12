Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, June 12, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Sirika alleges Reps committee chairman asked for 5% stake in Nigeria Air

The immediate past Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, alleged on Sunday that the former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnaji Nnolim, demanded a five percent stake in Nigeria Air.Read more

2. ‘Sirika a drowning man,’ Lawmaker reacts to ex-minister’s 5% claim on Nigeria Air

The former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnaji Nnolim, has reacted to a claim credited to the immediate past minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, on the Nigeria Air.Read more

3. Falana demands Emefiele’s transfer to EFCC for investigation on ‘economic crimes’

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Sunday, demanded the transfer of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an investigation into his alleged involvement in economic crimes.Read more

4. Babangida urges Nigerians to use June 12 election he controversially annulled to deepen democracy

A former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, on Sunday, urged Nigerian leaders to explore the gains of the June 12, 1993 presidential election to deepen democracy in the country.Read more

5. Reps speakership: Betara, Gagdi withdraw for Abbas Tajudeen

The lawmaker representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State in the House of Representatives, Aliyu Betara, and his colleague, Yusuf Gagdi, have stepped down from the House speakership race.Read more

6. Gov Alia sets up committee to recover stolen assets in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has set up a committee to recover government assets allegedly looted by the last government in the state.Read more

7. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Uber, Bolt drivers threaten to halt services; Nigerian capital market’s valuation dips by N37bn; other stories

The operations of Binance Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, have been declared illegal by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).Read more

8. 70-year-old cyclist knocked down by horse rider dies in Jigawa

A 70-year-old cyclist, Umar Hassan, who was knocked down by a horse rider in Jigawa State has died.Read more

9. Djokovic wins men’s record 23rd Grand Slam to surpass Nadal

Novak Djokovic has emerged champion of the 2023 French Open after defeating Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final in Paris on Sunday.Read more

10. Enyimba crowned Nigerian champions for the ninth time

Enyimba of Aba have emerged as the winners of the 2023 Nigeria Premier League (NPL) after coming out on top in the Super Six playoffs which came to an end on Sunday.Read more

