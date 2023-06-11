70-year-old cyclist knocked down by horse rider dies in Jigawa

A 70-year-old cyclist, Umar Hassan, who was knocked down by a horse rider in Jigawa State has died.

Hassan was knocked down by the horse rider identified as Mohammed Mustapha in the Ringim local government area of the state on Saturday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Lawal Jiisu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Dutse, said the 25-year-old was riding his horse within the Ringim municipality when he lost control and hit the cyclist.

The deceased, according to him, sustained various degrees of injuries and fractures on his left leg and shoulder.

The spokesman said: “A team of policemen rushed to the scene and conveyed the victim to Ringim General Hospital.

“The man was later confirmed dead at the hospital where he went to receive treatment.

“The corpse was handed over to his relatives for burial, while the rider was arrested and detained by police.

“The suspect will be charged to court at the end of the investigation at the State CID, Dutse.”

