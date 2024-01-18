10 dead, 12 injured in Jigawa auto crash

At least 10 persons died and 12 others were injured in an auto crash along the Ringing-Dutse road in Ringim local government area of Jigawa State on Thursday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesman in the state, Ibrahim Yahaya, told journalists in Dutse that a Volkswagen Golf car and a Toyota bus were involved in the accident at Gidan Garke village at 12:30 p.m.

He added that the accident occurred when the two vehicles conveying 22 passengers had a head-on collision due to wrongful overtaking.

The spokesman said the FRSC personnel at the scene had taken the victims to the General Hospital in Ringim.

