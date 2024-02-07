News
Immigration rescues three victims of human trafficking in Jigawa
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued three victims of human trafficking in Jigawa State.
The NIS Comptroller in the state, Mr. Samson Agada, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Dutse.
He said the agency’s personnel intercepted the victims at Tsamiyar Ilu check point in Kazaure local government area of the state on Tuesday.
Agada said the victims – Ahmed Ibrahim (25), Ibrahim Rafatu, (17), and Nafisat Jibril (32) were intercepted alongside a suspected trafficker, Mustapha Zulqarlaini, at the check point.
The controller said: “Upon their interception and subsequent profiling and interrogation, the victims confessed that they were on their way to Daura area of Katsina Dtate.
“They will then cross the Nigerian border to Niger Republic, for their onward destination to Libya.
“Upon further interrogation, they confessed that have a sister who is residing in Libya they intended to join her.
“The suspected trafficker, Zulqarlaini, claimed to be an uncle of the victims and confirmed that he facilitated their journey from Kano to Daura.”
