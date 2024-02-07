EFCC raises taskforce to check ‘dollarisation’ of economy

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised a Special Task Force in all its zonal commands to enforce extant laws against currency mutilation and dollarization of the economy.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the commission’s Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, set up the committee to protect the economy from abuse, leakages, and distortions that expose it to instability and disruptions.

The spokesman said: “Already, the commission has made some arrests of perpetrators of issuance of invoices in dollars and mutilation of the Naira in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

READ ALSO: Naira recovers slightly against dollar, trades at N878.61/$1 at official window

“Also, proprietors of private universities and other institutions of higher learning charging fees in dollars have been invited by the commission.

“The commission is committed to the enforcement of all laws in place for the reflation and stimulation of the economy.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now