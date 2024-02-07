News
EFCC raises taskforce to check ‘dollarisation’ of economy
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised a Special Task Force in all its zonal commands to enforce extant laws against currency mutilation and dollarization of the economy.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said the commission’s Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, set up the committee to protect the economy from abuse, leakages, and distortions that expose it to instability and disruptions.
The spokesman said: “Already, the commission has made some arrests of perpetrators of issuance of invoices in dollars and mutilation of the Naira in Lagos and Port Harcourt.
READ ALSO: Naira recovers slightly against dollar, trades at N878.61/$1 at official window
“Also, proprietors of private universities and other institutions of higher learning charging fees in dollars have been invited by the commission.
“The commission is committed to the enforcement of all laws in place for the reflation and stimulation of the economy.”
