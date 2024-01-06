NAPTIP rescues 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) rescued 470 victims of human trafficking in Katsina in 2023.

The NAPTIP Commander in the state, Mr. Musa Aliyu, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Katsina.

He said the agency arrested and convicted four human traffickers during the period.

Aliyu said: “We received 25 cases of human trafficking and two cases of Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP).

“In 2023, the command rescued 470 victims of human trafficking, and reunited them with their respective families.”

He added that the command is expecting some items from the NAPTIP headquarters for the rehabilitation of victims.

