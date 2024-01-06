Metro
NNPCL gives N200K voucher to lady mocked on social media for waking up early to cook for husband
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has given a N200,000 Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) voucher to a lady simply identified as “Mummy Zee” who was mocked on social media for waking up to cook for her husband at 4:50 a.m.
The company disclosed this in a tweet on its official X handle on Saturday.
NNPCL wrote: “Hello #_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story and would like to gift you a free ₦200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide.
“This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow. We have just followed you. Please check your DM. Best wishes.”
The lady had earlier explained on the X platform why she woke early to cook for her husband.
READ ALSO: After several failed deadlines, Nigerian govt says Port Harcourt refinery to begin refining after Christmas
She said: “I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her, was the day I set my alarm for 4:50 a.m.”
The tweets generated mixed reactions on social media.
While some questioned the lady for waking up that early to cook, others hailed her for being exceptional in discharging her duties.
She had received over N2 million in donations and several gifts from individuals including a phone from a smartphone company.
