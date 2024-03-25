NAPTIP warns Nigerians of fake high-paying jobs luring victims into trafficking

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) issued a warning, on Sunday, urging Nigerians to be cautious of job offers promising high salaries in the oil and gas sector.

NAPTIP Director-General, Professor Fatima Waziri-Azi, stated in a press release that these offers are a ploy used by human traffickers. They target young people (aged 15-35) with unrealistic promises of monthly incomes reaching $900.

“These promises are blatant lies,” Waziri-Azi emphasized. Traffickers often disguise themselves as representatives of legitimate oil and gas companies or gold mining firms. They lure victims with the prospect of lucrative employment opportunities, then exploit them in various ways upon arrival in neighboring West African countries.

“Under the guise of lucrative employment opportunities in gold mining and oil companies, victims are enticed with promises of monthly incomes as high as $900, which, as always, are blatant lies,” the statement read.

Waziri-Azi reiterated her earlier appeal to Nigerians, saying, “I urge you to exercise caution, ask questions, and seek a second opinion before accepting tempting offers. Do not allow desperation to cloud your judgment.”

The press release further revealed that traffickers often demand exorbitant fees from victims. They charge up to N850,000 for what they claim are processing documents and logistical expenses.

NAPTIP advises Nigerians to be wary of any job offer that seems too good to be true. They recommend verifying the legitimacy of companies directly before committing to any financial transactions or travel arrangements.

She explained that the agency has doubled efforts through enhanced partnership, collaboration, diligent prosecution, and extensive awareness campaigns to bolster its operations, resulting in a significant increase in convictions of human traffickers.

“As part of our comprehensive enlightenment strategies to equip Nigerians with timely and accurate information to reduce their vulnerability, we have received reports indicating that traffickers have adopted new tactics to lure unsuspecting victims, predominantly to Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia and other West African nations,” she said.

Here are some key safety tips highlighted by NAPTIP:

• Research the company: Look for a company website and contact information. Verify their registration and legitimacy.

• Be wary of upfront fees: Legitimate companies rarely demand upfront payments for processing documents or travel.

• Unrealistic salaries: If a job offer promises an unusually high salary, it’s likely a scam.

• Contact NAPTIP: If you suspect a job offer is fraudulent, report it to NAPTIP for investigation.

