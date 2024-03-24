Concerned over state of the nation, Tinubu wants 72nd birthday held low key

In response to the state of the nation and the challenging times, President Bola Tinubu has asked his friends, family and other well meaning Nigerians not to hold any event or party to mark his 72nd birthday anniversary.

The president said he would dedicate the occasion to the task of building a more stable, secure, prosperous and united Nigeria.

He also asked friends and associates wishing to celebrate him to donate such monies to charity organisations of their choice in his name, instead of placing adverts in newspapers or radios.

A statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said that Tinubu would mark his birthday on Friday, March 29.

“During an auspicious occasion as this, it is customary for family members, friends and associates to celebrate him in different ways.

“President Tinubu, in deference to this challenging time, said he will not host any birthday event and does not want any of his associates and numerous well-wishers to organise any celebratory event on his behalf or in his name.

READ ALSO: Tinubu takes responsibility for economic hardship, reaffirms commitment to reforms

“President Tinubu appreciates the honour of being the leader of Africa’s leading nation at this time and he is working very hard to make life better for the generality of our people,” Onanuga said.

He said that the manner of celebration was the President’s responsiveness to the present mood of the nation and recent killing of officers and men of the Army and Police in Delta.

He said that it was also due to the recent spate of security breaches by criminal elements in different parts of Nigeria.

“There should be no form of birthday event and placing of birthday goodwill advertorial messages in newspapers. Goodwill messages should not be placed on radio and television stations too.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now