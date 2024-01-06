Metro
Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler in Imo
Gunmen, in the early hours of Saturday, kidnapped Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, a former Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers.
According to reports, the monarch was whisked away by the hoodlums in the early hours of Saturday at his residence in Orodo, Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State.
The unidentified gunmen, are yet to make contact with the family of the monarch.
Eze Ohiri is the traditional Ruler of Orodo Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state and served as the Chairman of the traditional rulers council of the state under former Governor Rochas Okorocha.
An indigene of the community, who broke the news said: “Eze Samuel Ohiri, former Chairman of Imo state Council of Traditional Rulers has been kidnapped few hours ago in orodo, his country home.
“The community, as I speak is in palpable tension as many have fled for their dear lives. We are yet to hear from the family who came home for Christmas.
The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, when contacted, said he had yet to be briefed but would revert when the command got the full information.
