Jigawa court sentences 25-yr-old man to life imprisonment for ‘r*ping’ 10-yr-old boy

A 25-year-old man, Aminu Ali, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a State High Court sitting in Jigawa, Jigawa State, after he was found guilty of ‘raping’ a 10-year-old boy.

According to the prosecution, Ali who hails from Aukayawa Quarters in the Gwaram Local Government Area of the state, was caught in the act by villagers after he lured the boy into an uncompleted building where he allegedly defiled him through the anus.

To prove its case, the prosecution counsel presented five witnesses and submitted four exhibits, including a medical report which the trial judge, Justice Musa Ubale, admitted as credible evidence.

READ ALSO:Lagos court sentences medical doctor to life imprisonment for defiling wife’s niece

While delivering the verdict on Thursday, Justice Ubale said the prosecution had established its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict lured the victim into the uncompleted building and engaged in anal sex with him.

Consequently, Justice Ubale found Ali guilty of the crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment under Section 3 (2&4) of the Violence Against Person Prohibition Law of Jigawa State (VAPP LAW).

Justice Ubale, however, stated that Ali has the legal right to appeal the judgment within three months.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now