Metro
Jigawa court sentences 25-yr-old man to life imprisonment for ‘r*ping’ 10-yr-old boy
A 25-year-old man, Aminu Ali, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a State High Court sitting in Jigawa, Jigawa State, after he was found guilty of ‘raping’ a 10-year-old boy.
According to the prosecution, Ali who hails from Aukayawa Quarters in the Gwaram Local Government Area of the state, was caught in the act by villagers after he lured the boy into an uncompleted building where he allegedly defiled him through the anus.
To prove its case, the prosecution counsel presented five witnesses and submitted four exhibits, including a medical report which the trial judge, Justice Musa Ubale, admitted as credible evidence.
While delivering the verdict on Thursday, Justice Ubale said the prosecution had established its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict lured the victim into the uncompleted building and engaged in anal sex with him.
Consequently, Justice Ubale found Ali guilty of the crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment under Section 3 (2&4) of the Violence Against Person Prohibition Law of Jigawa State (VAPP LAW).
Justice Ubale, however, stated that Ali has the legal right to appeal the judgment within three months.
