Police rescues abducted church member in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have rescued one of the two worshippers abducted by criminals at a Celestial Church of Christ in the Mowe area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a post on her Facebook page on Friday.

She said the victim, Oladapo Seyifunmi, was rescued by the police operatives in a joint operation with hunters and men of the South-West security network, Amotekun, in the state.

Gunmen on Thursday abducted Seyifunmi and one Oluboboye Abiola from the church near Oriyarin village in Mowe.

The attackers later escaped with the victims through a thick forest behind the church.

Odutola wrote: “We are pleased to inform members of the public that one Oladapo Oluwaseyifunmi, Shepherd of the Celestial Church kidnapped, has been rescued through the relentless combing of the forest by policemen, hunters, VGN, Amotekun. He has been reunited with his family.”

