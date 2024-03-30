Metro
Police arrests man, son for allegedly beating neighbour’s wife to death in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a 54-year-old man, Chizoke Obiadada, and his son for allegedly beating to death their neighbour’s wife.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta.
She added that the suspects were arrested on Friday.
Odutola said uncontrollable anger from an argument led to the unfortunate incident.
She added that the problem started when the victim, Tope Owoade, stopped the suspects from sitting on her table used for selling animal skin (ponmo).
The spokesperson said: “The victim tried to prevent her neighbours from sitting on her work table, and this resulted in a misunderstanding which later led to her death.
“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ogijo Division received a complaint from one Isiaka Owoade, the deceased’s husband, on Friday.
“He explained that his neighbours beat up his wife and the act later resulted in her death.
“Owoade narrated that on Friday when he returned from a journey, his late wife informed him that on Thursday at about 8:30 p.m. their neighbours, a father and son, beat her mercilessly and inflicted injuries on her.
“He said his wife was beaten because she cautioned the duo against sitting on the work table she used in selling edible animal skin.
“He added that the beating later resulted in her bleeding severely from the womb and in her private part.”
“The deceased’s husband added that his wife was thereafter taken to two private hospitals where she was rejected.
“He revealed that his wife, however, gave up the ghost while she was being taken to a government hospital.”
