Soldier stabs trader to death in Ondo market

A soldier on Saturday stabbed a trader to death in Ondo State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident to journalists in Akure, the state capital.

She said the incident occurred at the popular Arakale Market in Akure following an argument between the pair.

Odunlami said efforts to arrest the soldier are ongoing.

“Yes, the police can confirm the stabbing of a young man by a soldier. The command is in touch with the military authority so that the culprit(s) can be identified and arrested,” the spokesperson added.

