Metro
11 persons confirmed dead in Jigawa’s fatal road crash
Eleven persons have been confirmed dead in Jigawa State following a fatal road accident at Kwanar Gujungu town in the state.
The Jigawa State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiitu Adam, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.
According to Adam, the accident happened on Saturday when a Honda LE and a Golf Wagon had a head-on collision and as a result all eleven persons in both vehicles lost their lives on the spot.
READ ALSO:Police in Jigawa arrests two suspected robbers on wanted list in Kano
“The accident happened on Saturday when a Honda L.E ash in colour with registration number NSR 469 AE conveying five passengers from Kano heading to Balangu town, Kafin Hausa LGA and a Golf Wagon with registration number AUY 292 XA conveying four passengers from Gujungu heading to Taura LGA had a head-on collision as a result all eleven persons died.
“On receipt of the report, a team of Police personnel from the Motor Traffic Department, Taura Divisional Police Headquarters, rushed to the scene and conveyed the corpses to the General Hospital, where they were confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” he said.
Adam further stated that the Commissioner of Police, AT Abdullahi, had on behalf of the command, condoled the family of the deceased and prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive their shortcomings.
