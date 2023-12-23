Lagos govt releases impounded trucks

The Lagos State government has released trucks impounded by the Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) during a special operation on Friday.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ikeja.

He said the trucks were impeding traffic flow on the Cele-Apapa/Tincan axis.

The state government had during the week ordered the removal of fuel tankers and articulated trucks parked on the axis as part of an ongoing move to decongest the state’s highways.

Osiyemi said: “Following a constructive meeting with Truck Associations, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his magnanimity, has ordered the release of the impounded trucks.

“However, a stern warning accompanies this gesture; the government retains the capacity to enforce and remove offending trucks persistently.

“This move underscores the government’s commitment to collaboration with stakeholders for the overall benefit of traffic management in the state.”

He urged truck operators to align with the broader vision of establishing a conducive and effective transportation system in the state.

