Seven shops razed as gas explosion rocks Lagos market

At least seven shops were completely burnt down in gas explosion at a mini-market in the Ikotun area of Lagos State on Saturday.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday evening, said multiple agencies responded to the incident which occurred at 2nd Junction, Governor’s Road, Council Bus Stop in Ikotun.

She said: “The incident was triggered by a gas cylinder leakage and subsequent explosion within one of the shops.

“Preliminary investigations point to negligence during the refilling of a gas cylinder as the probable cause of the incident.

“Fortunately, there are no reported casualties.”

