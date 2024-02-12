Gas explosion razes makeshift shanties in Lekki

Acres of makeshift shanties in the Lekki area of Lagos State were on Sunday night, destroyed following a gas explosion that ignited an inferno at Star Road, by Horizon Heights, Ikate-Elegushi.

The fire which raged from midnight of Sunday into the early hours of Monday, was attributed to negligence on the part of the occupants of the shanties.

Though no life was lost, it was reported that two people were injured while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the fire.

The Director, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who reacted to the incident in a statement, stated that the prompt intervention of firemen from the Oniru and Lekki Phase II Fire Stations saved the inferno from further damage to adjoining properties.

“No life was lost but at least two male adults were injured and treated by Lagos State Ambulances Service, LASAMBUS, and in stable health condition,” Adeseye said, adding that evacuation and other rescue operations were still ongoing.

