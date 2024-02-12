Metro
Police foils kidnap attempt, kills five in Bauchi
Police operatives in Bauchi have foiled a kidnap attempt and killed suspected kidnappers in Giade, headquarters of Giade local government area of the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad Musa, disclosed this at a media briefing on Monday in Bauchi.
He said the operatives recovered the firearms from the suspects in the operation.
The CP said: “Taping from the fruits of collaboration with relevant security agencies, on the 11th February 2024 at about 0200hrs, information at the disposal of the command indicated that some unknown people numbering not fewer than five armed with AK-47 riffles, invaded Giade LGA with the sole aim to kidnap innocent citizens of the locality.
“On receiving the information, a team of detectives in collaboration with Ahmed Ali Kwara Hunters Squad, swiftly swung into action and engaged the suspected kidnappers in a gun duel. As a result, all of the suspected bandits were neutralized instantly.
“Preliminary investigation uncovered that the suspected kidnappers were invited by one Abdullahi surname unknown from Bauchi and Taraba States respectively.
“Furthermore, the kidnappers were the same gang who kidnapped one Emeka of Itas-Gadau sometimes in 2023 and collected the sum of N10 million as ransom.
“They also kidnapped one person in Giade and collected the sum of N774,000, the suspected kidnappers were not limited to kidnapping criminal activities but also engaged in killing people where they were paid and killed and burnt to ashes, one Ibrahim Dodo of Baranda village in Jigawa State.”
By: Yemi Kanji
