INSECURITY: Police arrests 307 suspects in raid on Abuja black spots

In a major operation, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command apprehended 307 individuals during a raid on suspected criminal hideouts along the Dei-Dei-Zuba axis.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Benneth Igweh, confirmed the operation at a press briefing on Monday, stating that he personally led the tactical team in the Sunday evening raid.

The arrested individuals, comprising 293 males and 14 females, are currently under investigation.

Igweh said the team was made up of personnel of the newly-inaugurated “Operation Velvet”, initiated to raid marked black spots in the territory.

The CP said the suspects were arrested in a marked black spot, “Gidan Dambe”, in the Dei-Dei-Zuba axis, where kidnappers from Niger, Kaduna, and other communities usually meet to relax.

He said one English Pistol with 15 rounds of live ammunition was recovered from one of the suspects who claimed to be personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Igweh said pistols, motorcycles, drugs of different makes, illicit substances, suspected to be Indian hemp, handsets of different makes, and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

He said that valuables suspected to have been stolen from innocent residents were also recovered.

Mr Igweh warned those operating illegal “Gidan Dambe” in the FCT to desist from harbouring criminals or be ready to face the law.

